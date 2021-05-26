Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Fraser woman and cited a 36-year-old St. John’s man following a traffic stop at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rowe and Loomis streets. The woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant out for her arrest alleging retail fraud and as an absconder on a previous charge involving dangerous drugs from Macomb County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The man, who was the driver in the vehicle, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Warren man on a warrant at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shoe Sensation store in the 5500 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Michigan Avenue in the Village of Rothbury. The warrant alleges a failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.