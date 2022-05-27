Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:56 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant, filed by the Michigan State Police Ionia Post, alleges possession of a dangerous drug. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 1:29 p.m., Thursday, in the 300 block of East Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court on an unspecified charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 20-year-old Rothbury man on a warrant at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the 8500 block of Robin Hood Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Oceana County on an unspecified charge. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 36-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:42 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 near Meyers Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 46-year-old Stanwood man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:42 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 near Larson Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:32 a.m., on Custer Road near Mavis Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:10 a.m., on Chauvez Road near Stiles Road in Riverton Township.