Theft
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of a theft of a tow bar from a vehicle reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday from a residence in the 600 block of South 104th Avenue in Shelby Township. The homeowner reported his vehicle had a smashed window and a two bar that was in the vehicle was stolen. The item is valued at $100.
Vehicle crash, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday on Campbell Road north of Anthony Road in Logan Township. A 42-year-old Fountain woman was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 2:46 a.m. on M-116 south of Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township;
• At 8 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:30 p.m., on the U.S. 31 freeway east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.