Possession of methamphetamine, carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old New Era man for possession of methamphetamines, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 2:03 p.m., Friday, in the 2300 block of Sanders Street in the Village of Custer. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Rothbury man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Walnut and Third streets in the Village of Shelby. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license and improper registration plates. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Violation of personal protection order
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 62-year-old Grand Rapids woman for a violation of a personal protection order at 8:10 p.m., Saturday, in the 7000 block of 200th Avenue in Greenwood Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a boat at 2:01 p.m., Sunday, in the 6500 block of East Trail Ridge in Sheridan Township. A 14-foot Jon Boat was allegedly stolen within the previous three weeks.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a phone at 9:03 p.m., Friday, at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated her cell phone was taken while shopping.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 6:11 p.m., Friday, in the 6500 block of East Glenn Lane in Sheridan Township. The complainant stated a garage door was damaged.
Driving with expired license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington man for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 10:19 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Whittier Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:30 a.m., Friday, on Washington Road east of Morton Road in RIverton Township;
• At 8:57 p.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:15 p.m., Sunday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kistler Road in Summit Township.