Unlawful driving away vehicle
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South James Street. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:59 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. A 29-year-old Ludington woman was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 4:35 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A 69-year-old Princeton, Illinois, woman was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.