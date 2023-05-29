Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Ludington man for larceny after responding to an incident at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West U.S. 10 at the Ludington Self Storage in Amber Township. Deputies responded to a report of a theft of two propane tanks and a camper battery from a camper trailer storage. Deputies then made contact with the man who was found with the alleged stolen property. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain man for operating while intoxicated second offense following a traffic stop at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated at 3:08 a.m. Sunday after responding to a rollover crash on Marrison Road east of Schwass Road in Riverton Township.
Domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Branch man for domestic assault at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of South Taylor Road. Deputies were called for a wellbeing check and an assault.
Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old DeWitt man for being a disorderly person at the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the man was found passed out and highly intoxicated in the parking lot behind the gas station.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Walkerville man on a warrant at 9:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Pere Marquette Highway. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court in Mason County.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Scottville EZ Mart in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. An individual left without paying for $36.24 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash with injuries at 5:02 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township. A 27-year-old Manistee man, the driver of the motorcycle, and his passenger, a 33-year-old Manistee woman, both suffered injuries after the driver attempted to pass a vehicle as it was making a left turn from U.S. 31 onto Sugar Grove Road.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to X vehicle crashes without injuries in the last few days:
• At 8:24 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bryant Road and Washington Avenue in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:56 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:41 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and M-116 in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to X car-deer crashes without injury in the last few days:
• At 3 p.m. Friday on Fountain Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:55 p.m. Friday on Millerton Road west of Morse Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 6 a.m. Saturday on Sugar Grove Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 4:37 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 2:01 p.m. Sunday on Decker Road west of Kennedy in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:53 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.