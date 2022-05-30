Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen at 2:54 p.m., Saturday, in the 1600 block of Goff Road in Branch Township. The vehicle in question was stopped on Friday evening by the Michigan State Police, and the vehicle was impounded. A 36-year-old Fountain woman was driving the vehicle when it was stopped by state troopers. Reports were sent to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to determine charges.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of six stolen air conditioning units reported at 10:27 a.m., Friday, in the 100 block of North Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded a report of a stolen battery from a camper trailer reported at 1:26 p.m., Sunday, in the 4800 block of South Brye Road in Rivertown Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Shelby man for a warrant following a traffic stop at 7:35 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Wallace Lane in Pere Marquette township. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for a warrant at 11:29 a.m., Saturday, in the 6800 block of Maple Road in Hamlin Township. The warrant alleged possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 6:28 p.m., Saturday, at the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10. Employees stated an unknown person drove off without paying $20.02 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes in recent dayS:
• At 5:26 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 31 off-ramp to U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
- At 2:05 p.m., Saturday,for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes in recent days:
• At 6:10 a.m., Friday, Chauvez Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 11 a.m., Friday, Jebavy Drive north of King Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:44 p.m., Friday, on Masten Road north of Deren Road in Logan Township;
• At 9:45 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 expressway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:30 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township.