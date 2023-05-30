Man arrested on six warrants
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on six outstanding warrants at 1:58 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street. Police report that five of the warrants were issued by the 79th District Court for failing to appear on a possession of marijuana, a traffic related charge, assault and battery, unlawful blood alcohol content, and an unknown charge. The sixth warrant was issued by the 8th Circuit Court in Staton for a charge of contempt of court. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Scottville man for disorderly conduct at 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Free Soil man for disorderly conduct 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested 51-year-old Zeeland man on a charge of domestic assault and battery at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The victims, a 47-year-old Zeeland woman and a 48-year-old Ludington woman, were not injured in the incident. The Zeeland man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 10:39 a.m. Monday on Reek Road north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:37 p.m. Monday on Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of West Olmstead Road in Summit Township.