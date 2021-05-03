Possession of heroin, driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Montague woman for possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:39 p.m. Saturday on Winston Road near U.S. 31 in Grant Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamines, dangerous weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Holton woman for possession of methamphetamines and possession of a dangerous weapon following a traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Skeels Road in Greenwood Township. She allegedly had metallic knuckles. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Manistee woman for driving under the influence of intoxicants first offense following a traffic stop at 9:43 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street. According to Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski, the woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a blood draw to test the blood alcohol content. The woman was cited for the offense and left at the hospital, according to Wietrzykowski. Most misdemeanor offenses now require the issuance of an appearance ticket in lieu of arrest, as seen in this case, according to Wietrzykowski. With a drunken driving case, the officer must now articulate why they physically arrest a drunk driver. An arrest with a person being in lodged in jail for drunken driving might include a multiple offender, the likelihood of the person getting in the car and driving away or that the person was too drunk to leave alone. Wietrzykowski said drunken driving cases are case-dependent and require careful thought on the part of the officer.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Oceana County man for driving with a suspended license third offense following a traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. Friday on Ludington Avenue near Stearns Outer Drive.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 2:08 p.m. Sunday on Sixth Street near Taylor Street.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 29-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 9:38 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 expressway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
• At 2:40 p.m., Sunday on U.S. 31 near Freeman Road in Free Soil Township.