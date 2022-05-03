Driving while
license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 34-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:57 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of Lawndale and Clark streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 9 a.m., Monday, in the 3800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6 a.m., on Tyndall Road south of Wagonwheel Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:42 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township.