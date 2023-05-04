Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 36-year-old Auburndale, Florida, man for driving without an operator’s license at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A 25-year-old Onekama woman was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle was rear-ended.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 south of La Salle Road in Grant Township.