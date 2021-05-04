PCH phone scam
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a telephone scam hitting locally from a person claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. A complainant reported to sheriff deputies Monday that they had received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller told the person they had won a new car and asked for gift cards in exchange for the car. The complainant hung up on the caller and reported it to deputies. They advise that should persons receive a call like that to hang up and notify their local law enforcement agency.