Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The victim was assessed by personnel with Life EMS and discharged. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The victim did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest,
possession of
methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Manistee man on a warrant and two felonies following a traffic stop at 2:07 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The man had a warrant that alleged possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and carrying concealed weapon from the stop. Deputies stated several grams of suspected methamphetamines was found and an uncased and loaded .223 rifle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Hart man for an assault after responding to an incident at 4:54 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2900 block of Madison Street in Crystal Township in Oceana County. The victim was not injured. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Shelby man on a warrant at 2 a.m., Wednesday, on Bevier Street in the Village of Shelby. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.