Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine and for being a habitual offender after a traffic stop at 7:49 a.m., Wednesday, in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. Officers state that they were checking the man’s vehicle and found a glass pipe that suspected to be used with methamphetamine. The pipe was sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:46 p.m., Wednesday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, on Quarterline Road south of Koenig Road in Grant Township.