Destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Baldwin woman for alleged property damage at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Barnhart Road in Hamlin Township. The woman is accused of cutting the tires of a vehicle, smashing a door and breaking numerous items in a home. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of possession of cocaine.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Main Street north of State Street in Scottville. The warrant alleges failing to appear in Mason County court following a traffic stop related to a possible stolen vehicle from Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported gas drive-off at 5:24 p.m. Thursday at the EZ Mart in the 5400 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Personnel reported a driver left without paying for $35.08 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a golf cart rollover at 8:51 p.m. Thursday on Shagway Road east of Aliliene Road in Hamlin Township. A 57-year-old Ludington man and a 76-year-old Ludington woman were transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash involving a car and a semi at 2:31 p.m. Thursday at the northbound U.S. 31 freeway off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township. A 39-year-old Free Soil man minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving hit a parked semi truck that had pulled off the ramp. The driver sought his own treatment of those injuries.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 6:18 a.m. Thursday for on Victory Drive east of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 10 a.m. Thursday on Hansen Road east of Brockridge Road in Amber Township.