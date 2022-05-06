Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man on four warrants issued from three counties at 3:55 p.m., Thursday, in the 700 block of South Washington Avenue. Two of the warrants were issued from Mecosta County and each are child support charges. One warrant was issued from Newaygo County, also for child support. The final warrant from Kent County alleges failing to appear in court on charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 9:21 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Atkinson Drive. The warrant from Oceana County alleges failing to appear in court on child support charges. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired first offense following a traffic stop at 11:46 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues in the City of Ludington. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1:25 a.m., on Quarterline Road north of Modjeski Road in Grant Township;
• At 9 a.m., on Custer Road north of Fountain Road in Sherman Township.