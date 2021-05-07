Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Manistee man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on Green Road near West Forest Trail Road in Grant Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Fountain man on a probation violation charge after being called to a location at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Barothy Road in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited an 18-year-old Ludington man for operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop at 12:35 a.m. Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway near Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township.