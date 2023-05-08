Driving while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Wellston man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense, and having a high blood alcohol content of 0.33 following a traffic stop at 9:43 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road near Gordon Road in Victory Township. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended operator’s license, fourth offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 61-year-old Shelby man on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a disorderly person at 1:26 a.m. Sunday on State Street in the Village of Shelby. The man was also ticketed for driving with a suspended operator’s license. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Shelby woman on a charge of retail fraud at 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine, stolen property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Rothbury woman for possession of methamphetamines and stolen property at 6:35 a.m. Sunday in Branch Township. The woman had four warrants for failing to appear in Mason and Oceana courts as well. During the investigation deputies recovered property believed to have been stolen Saturday, when two people were reported removing fencing, a windmill generator and a gas can from a neighbor’s property. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft of a John Deer computer monitor stolen from a tractor at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Schoenherr Road in Branch Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen canoe at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Morton Road in Grant Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving without insurance at 9:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near mile marker No. 162 in Summit Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 43-year-old Hart Township woman for driving without insurance at 3:57 p.m. Saturday on Filmore Road near 112th Avenue in Hart Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:26 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:35 p.m. Saturday for a hit-and-run crash in the Meijer parking lot in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes in recent days:
• At 3:32 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township. A 48-year-old Ludington woman received minor injuries;
• At 6:01 a.m. Friday on Stiles Road north of Meisenheimer Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:59 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.