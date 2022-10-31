Unlawful driving away of vehicle
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Chelsea boy at 10:23 a.m., Sunday, in the 1100 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. The teen allegedly was in a 2015 Jeep reported stolen from Grand Traverse County. Deputies were called to the scene for an occupied suspicious vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The boy was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 7:20 a.m., Sunday, in the 3200 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township. The complainant stated that someone allegedly broke into a residence while the complainant was away.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 6:18 a.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of South Tyndall Road in Branch Township. Deputies state a caller saw two people attempting to break into a barn on a property.
Operating while
impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Hart man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of West Harrison Road and Oceana Drive in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 46-year-old Scottville man after responding at 5:42 p.m., Sunday, to a residence on James Street in the City of Scottville. The man allegedly committed domestic violence.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three reports of a gas drive-off in recent days:
• At 12:09 p.m., Friday, at the Airport EZ Mart, 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, where the theft of $24.65 in gas was reported;
• At 7:59 p.m., Saturday at the Airport EZ Mart, 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, where the theft of $33 in gas was reported;
• At 10:10 a.m., Sunday at the Ludington EZ Mart, 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, where the theft of $40.03 in gas was reported.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of cash from a cash box at 6:53 p.m., Friday, in the 800 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The amount of cash taken was unknown. The box was placed near a location for people to purchase firewood.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 10:20 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Benson Road in Branch Township;
• At 5:58 a.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township.
• At 6:12 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:01 a.m., Friday, on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 12:08 p.m., Friday on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:35 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:45 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:51 p.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road south of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:52 p.m., Friday, on Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:36 p.m., Friday, on Stiles Road south of Manales Road in Victory Township.
• At 10:05 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Olmstead Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:28 p.m., Friday, on Scottville Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;
• At 7 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Main Street in the Village of Custer;
• At 6:35 p.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road north of White Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:46 p.m., Sunday, on Benson Road north of U.S. 10 in Branch Township;
• At 8:48 p.m., Sunday, on Shagway Road east of Grace Avenue in Hamlin Township.