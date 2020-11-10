Vehicle breaking and entering
The Ludington Police Department arrested two Ludington juveniles for breaking and entering a series of vehicles at 2 a.m., Friday, at the Pineway Apartment complex in the 900 block of Mitchell Street. Officers petitioned the Mason County Juvenile Court with the charges. Officers did not release any other details related to the incident.
Driving under influence, resisting and opposing officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a pair for two separate offense following a traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Walhalla and Hawley roads in Logan Township. The driver, a 32-year-old Watervliet woman, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and not having insurance on her vehicle. The passenger, a 30-year-old Ludington man, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and resisting and opposing a police officer. They were both lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Fountain woman for operating under the influence of liquor second offense following a traffic stop at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Irons man for operating under the influence of liquor after a traffic stop at 8 p.m. Friday on Free Soil Road near West Street in Free Soil Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 47-year-old Hart woman for operating under the influence of liquor after a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Monroe Road near Oceana Drive. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Shelby man on three warrants, two from Muskegon County and the other from Oceana County, following a traffic stop at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of 144th Avenue in Crystal Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving without insurance, license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old Ludington woman for driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Friday on Countyline Road near Quarterline Road in Grant Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 32-year-old Mears man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 7:16 a.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 expressway near Hayes Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at 8:46 a.m. Sunday of a yard being damaged during the previous night in the 6000 block of North Reek Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21 car-deer crashes without injuries from Friday until Sunday:
• At 12:59 a.m. Friday, on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 1:19 a.m. Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:30 a.m. Friday, on Quarterline Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:10 a.m. Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:16 a.m. Friday, on Sugar Grove Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:08 a.m. Friday, on Fountain Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township;
• At 8 a.m. Friday, on Chauvez Road east of Appleton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6 p.m. Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:20 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lincoln Avenue in the City of Ludington;
• At 7:22 p.m. Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7:34 p.m. Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:01 p.m. Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:30 p.m. Friday, on Scottville Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
• At 3:21 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Bryant Road in the City of Ludington;
• At 6:38 p.m. Saturday, on Quarterline Road north of White Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, on Jagger Road east of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:47 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. 31 expressway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, on Wilson Road east of Scottville Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:36 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:40 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Chauvez and Brunson roads in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to seven car-deer crashes without injuries from Friday until Sunday:
• At 1 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Tyler Road in Hart Township;
• At 1:17 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:40 p.m. Saturday, on the U.S. 31 expressway near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 11:03 p.m. Saturday, near the intersections of U.S. 31 and Decker Road in Custer Township;
• At 11:54 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Steffens Road in Custer Township;
• At 6 p.m. Sunday, on M-120 near 110th Avenue in Shelby Township.
• At 3:38 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Fountain and Peterson roads in Victory Township.