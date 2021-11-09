Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Hart man for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 3:17 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a warrant for failing to appear in court at 12:42 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Danaher and Rowe streets. The warrant alleges non-payment of child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Monday:
• At 6:36 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries, on U.S. 31 north of Townline Road in Free Soil Township. No medical treatment was sought;
• At 7:21 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash without injuries on Reek Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:40 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:40 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.