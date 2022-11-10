Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 4:39 p.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of Elm Street in the City Scottville. The warrant alleged contempt of court from Lake County on an original charge of failing to pay child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 10:53 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Court and Lewis streets. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 60th District Court in Muskegon County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:22 a.m., Wednesday, on Scottville Road south of Kinney Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 12:40 a.m., on Masten Road north of Washington Road in Logan Township;
• At 4:15 a.m., on Angling Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:08 a.m., on Custer Road south of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:26 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the rest area in Summit Township.