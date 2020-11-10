Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 43-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license after a traffic stop 11:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection U.S. 10 and Stiles Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries:
• At 8:14 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:20 p.m. Monday U.S. 31 freeway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries:
• At 8:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chauvez and Schwass roads in Riverton Township;
• At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Winston Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township.