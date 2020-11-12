Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Lavinia Street. Officers are requesting a warrant for domestic assault and battery.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes Tuesday:
• At 1:30 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Hoague Road west of Stephens Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 11 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash without injuries at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:28 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash without injuries on Jagger Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. A driver struck a tree that fell in the road.
• At 8:48 p.m. for a one -ehicle crash without injuries on Lincoln Road south of Nixon Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injuries Tuesday:
• At 12:18 a.m. on Fountain Road west of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township;
• At 4:08 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:22 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township.