Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants after responding to an incident at 4:07 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were called to the McDonald's on a report of a two-car rear-end crash in the restaurant's drive-through. When they arrived, the man was allegedly "passed out" in the driver's seat of the vehicle. The man also was charged with drug offenses. There were not any injuries in the crash. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 1:50 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 2 p.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 3:04 p.m., Free Soil Road west of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township.