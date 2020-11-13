Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 43-year-old Fountain woman on a charge of operating while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, following a traffic stop at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Benson Road in Branch Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Angling and Fountain roads in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Skeels and Maple Island roads on the Oceana-Newaygo county line.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:30 a.m. on Masten Road south of Anthony Road in Logan Township;
• At 6:35 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:03 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:24 p.m. on Free Soil Road west of Larson Road in Meade Township;
• At 8:10 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:33 p.m. on the U.S. 31 expressway near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, on the U.S. 31 expressway ramp near Winston Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township;
• At 6:38 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Custer and Freeman roads in Free Soil Township.