Deputy injured in fight
A 29-year-old Scottville man was arrested on charges of resisting and opposing a police officer after allegedly injuring a Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 10:38 p.m. Friday in Scottville.
The deputy received a laceration to the leg but did not seek medical treatment.
As a result of the fight, Scottville man was arrested on two counts of resisting and opposing, and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
According to the incident report, deputies responded to the scene after central dispatch reported a fight between multiple people in the 300 block of South Main Street. When two deputies arrived several people were still on the scene and verbally assaulted them. One person had left the scene and walked to the Dollar General store and started kicking at the building and yelling.
Deputies then went to calm that person down when yelling broke out at the first location. The crowd dispersed except the one subject who was arrested. He fought with deputies, causing the one deputy to be injured.
Woman injured in crash
A 38-year-old Scottville woman received what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:53 a.m. Sunday in Amber Township.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies stated the woman did not seek medical treatment.
Deputies report that the woman lost control of her vehicle on the slippery roads, ran off U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road, and struck a parked vehicle that was on the roadside.
Rollover, OWI crash
An 18-year-old Branch man was arrested for impaired driving, first offense, following a roll over accident at 8:55 a.m. Friday on Walhalla Road north of Saunders Road in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to the crash reported the vehicle left the road and rolled over. The teen was not injured.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury vehicle crashes during the weekend:
• a one-vehicle crash at 8:25 a.m. Sunday on U.S 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• a one-vehicle crash at 11:09 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township; and
• a one-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury car-deer crashes during the weekend:
• at 9 a.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• at 5:25 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• at 6:06 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• at 7:47 p.m. Friday on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• at 7:51 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 and Independence Lane in Amber Township;
• at 12:07 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• at 12:10 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township; and
• at 7:27 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township.
Citations issued
A 27-year-old Shelby man was given an appearance citation for driving on a suspended license, second offense, following a traffic stop by Mason County Sheriff deputies at 9:59 p.m. Friday on Chauvez Road near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
An 18-year-old Texas woman was issued a citation for driving an unregistered vehicle by the Michigan State Police Hart Post following a traffic stop at 3:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near mile marker 152 in Hart Township.