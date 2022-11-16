Tree stand taken
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged theft of a tree stand, reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Sippy Road in Eden Township.
The complainant reported that the green tree stand had been taken sometime during the last two days.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 11:49 a.m. Monday on White Swan Lane and Killdeer Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury car-deer crashes on Monday:
• at 3:50 a.m. on Hansen Road west of Stiles Road in Custer Township;
• at 4:45 a.m. on Hansen Road west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• at 11:34 a.m. on Wilson Road west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• at 5:48 p.m. on Kinney Road east of Federal Forest Road No. 6300 in Logan Township; and
• at 6:55 p.m. on Hansen Road east of LaSalle Road in Amber Township.