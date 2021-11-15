Operating under influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Custer man for operating under the influence of intoxicants second offense and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, on Hansen Road near Tuttle Road in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 45-year-old Twin Lake man for operating under the influence of intoxicants second offense following a traffic stop at 3 a.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 near Stoney Lake Road in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant issued from Kent County at 5:28 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street. The warrant alleges contempt of court for non-payment of child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Leaving scene of crash, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 38-year-old Branch Township man for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. Deputies were called 4:35 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle rollover crash without injuries on Hansen Road near Tuttle Road in Custer Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 40-year-old Walkerville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10 a.m., Sunday, on Harrison Road near Bogue Road in the Village of Walkerville.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several single-vehicle crashes in the last few days with all except one accident not having any injuries:
• At 4:08 p.m., Friday, on Dewey Road near Meyers Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 4:37 p.m., Friday, on northbound U.S. 31 expressway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 4:40 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Marrison Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:45 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township;
• At 6:45 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:46 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township with an individual suffering minor injuries. The individual sought their own medical treatment.
• At 12:30 a.m., Saturday, on northbound U.S. 31 expressway near Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 12:02 p.m., Saturday, on Walhalla Road near Saunders Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:05 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 near Conrad Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury the last few days:
• At 9:35 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:15 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:54 a.m., Saturday, on Lakeshore Drive near Olmstead Road in Summit Road;
• At 6:13 p.m., Saturday, on U.S, 31 expressway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.