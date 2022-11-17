Drug warrant sought
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for possession of methamphetamines for a 49-year-old Hart man arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in Cartier Park in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies arrested the man for failing to appear in Oceana County Court. Authorities report that during the arrest process the man was found to be in possession of what they believe to be methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury accidents on Tuesday:
• a one-vehicle rollover crash at 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township; and
• a car-deer crash at 2 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Custer Road in Custer Township.