Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Pentwater man on a charge of domestic violence following a 911 call at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Marrison Road in Riverton Township. The man is lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 14-year-old Shelby boy on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Oceana Drive in Shelby Township. He was released to his parents following an investigation. Troopers sent a referral to Oceana County authorities for an appearance date in juvenile court.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 25-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Friday on Custer Road near Millerton Road in Custer Township.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a vehicle crash without injury at 11:28 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bradshaw and Brunson roads in Pere Marquete Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Polk Road in the City of Hart.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes recently, all without injuries:
• At 5:30 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Mavis Road in Sherman Township;
• At 4:45 p.m., Friday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:10 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of the Chauvez Road overpass;
• At 5:05 p.m., Saturday, on Free Soil Road west of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:32 p.m., Sunday, on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer accidents recently, all without injuries:
• At 6:45 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 at the Shelby Road exit in Shelby Township;
• At 7:27 p.m., Friday, on Garfield Road near 148th Avenue in Ottawa Township;
• At 4:38 p.m., Sunday, on Freeman Road near Custer Road in Free Soil Township.