Driving while
license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Fremont man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:30 a.m. Monday on Maple Island Road near Wilke Road in Greenwood Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 1:51 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township;
• At 5:42 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway near Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 8:24 a.m., on Custer Road near Townline Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:12 p.m., on Scottville Road near Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.