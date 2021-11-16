Driving while

license suspended

The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Fremont man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:30 a.m. Monday on Maple Island Road near Wilke Road in Greenwood Township.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:

• At 1:51 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township;

• At 5:42 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway near Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:

• At 8:24 a.m., on Custer Road near Townline Road in Sherman Township;

• At 6:12 p.m., on Scottville Road near Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.

