Driving with intoxicants
The Ludington Police Department cited a 70-year-old Ludington man was given an appearance citation for having an open alcoholic beverage in his motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday at the Sixth and Taylor streets intersection.
The man was cited in lieu of arrest.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury vehicle crashes on Wednesday:
• a two-vehicle crash at 6:41 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of Benson Road in Branch Township;
• a one-vehicle crash at 9:19 a.m. on Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• a two-vehicle cash at 7:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Lake Street in the City of Ludington; and
• a one-vehicle crash at 10:54 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Treml Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following no-injury car-deer crashes on Wednesday:
• at 1:10 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• at 7:30 a.m. on Gordon Road north of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• at 8:15 a.m. on Scottville Road south of Hawley Road in Eden Township;
• at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township; and
• at 5:31 p.m. on Fisher Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township.