Domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Scottville man on a charge of aggravated domestic assault after being called to an incident at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Johnson Road in Custer Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant for possession of drugs at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street in the City of Ludington. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of numerous bottles of liquor after being called at 12:30 a.m. Monday to the Meijer store in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:40 a.m., on Tyndall Road north of Wagon Wheel Road in Lake County’s Sweetwater Township;
• At 5:30 p.m., on Millerton Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township.