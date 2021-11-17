Operating under influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 51-year-old Fountain woman for operating under the influence of intoxicants second offense, resisting and opposing a police officer and having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, on Jebavy Drive near Angling Road in Hamlin Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Traverse City man on an unspecified warrant at 9:03 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 near Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was also cited for driving without insurance. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Fremont man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, on Maple Island Road near Wilke Road in Greenwood Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:23 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township. A 29-year-old Nunica man suffered injuries after the vehicle he was in crossed the center median, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment and bushes. He was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:01 a.m., on Pere Marquette Highway near Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:59 p.m., on U.S. 31 near Forest Trail Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:14 p.m., on U.S. 31 near Countyline Road in Grant Township.