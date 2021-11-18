Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Manistee woman at 8:29 a.m., Wednesday, in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township on a warrant alleging failure to appear in 79th District Court in Lake County. The original charge was an allegation of possession of narcotics. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Wyoming man at 5:22 p.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of South James Street on two warrants. One, issued by 59th District Court in Grandville, was for failing to appear in court on an allegation of interfering with an electronic device. The other, issued by 79th District Court, is also for failing to appear in court on an allegation of assault and battery. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 43-year-old Fountain man at 3 p.m., Wednesday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Pentwater man at 9 a.m., Thursday, in the 400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 5 p.m., Wednesday, on Johnson Road at Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, on Benson Road near Hansen Road in Branch Township.