Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Custer man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 6:54 p.m., Monday, in the 2400 block of East High Street in the Village of Custer. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 3:33 a.m., on Marrison Road east of Hogenson Road in Riverton Township;
• At 5:23 a.m., on Angling Road southwest of Beaune Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:09 p.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chavez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:37 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.