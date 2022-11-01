Assault

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Custer man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 6:54 p.m., Monday, in the 2400 block of East High Street in the Village of Custer. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Monday:

• At 3:33 a.m., on Marrison Road east of Hogenson Road in Riverton Township;

• At 5:23 a.m., on Angling Road southwest of Beaune Road in Hamlin Township;

• At 8:09 p.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chavez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;

• At 11:37 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.

Trending Food Videos