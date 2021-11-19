Warrant arrest, driving with expired license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman following a traffic stop at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Staffon Street on warrants issued from 79th District Court. One warrant alleged failing to comply with a court judgement, and a second warrant alleged failing to appear for sentencing on a conviction of fourth degree child abuse. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, and she was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The driver, a 43-year-old Ludington man, was cited for driving with an expired license.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 10:32 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Whittier Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:15 p.m., Thursday, on Chauvez Road at Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:12 p.m., on U.S. 31 near Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:33 p.m., on Hansen Road near Stiles Road in Amber Township.