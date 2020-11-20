Operating under the influence
The Michigan State Police arrested a 44-year-old Scottville woman on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, following a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Scottville Road near Hawley Road in Riverton Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on a parole violation after being called at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of North Delia Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 20-year-old Scottville woman for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Scottville Road and Fifth Street in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Wildwood Street in Amber Township.