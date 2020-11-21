Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 58-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:50 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:24 p.m., on Amber Road south of Birch Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:33 p.m., on Free Soil Road east of Reek Road in Free Soil Township.