Driving with suspended license

The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 58-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:

• At 5:50 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;

• At 6:24 p.m., on Amber Road south of Birch Road in Victory Township;

• At 7:33 p.m., on Free Soil Road east of Reek Road in Free Soil Township.