Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence following an investigation into a 911 hang-up call at 10 p.m., Saturday, in the 6800 block of West Maple Road in Hamlin Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop at 12:25 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Muskegon man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:14 a.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Hart man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop at 10:48 p.m., Saturday, following a traffic stop on State Street near Main Street in Hart. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Branch man on a felony larceny warrant from Lake County at 5:48 p.m., Sunday, in the 4500 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. He was arrested after deputies responded to a reported disabled vehicle in the roadway on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Scottville on a misdemeanor traffic warrant out of Mason County at 6:19 p.m. after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding Friend of the Court warrant from Traverse City at 10:14 p.m., Friday, following a traffic stop in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10. Police said the man pulled out in front of an LPD patrol car, causing the officer to slam on his brakes. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a property damage incident after responding to a complaint at 10:40 a.m., Friday, at a residence in the 5300 block of West Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township. Homeowners reported that a vehicle had left the road, damaged their yard and destroyed a bush.
Phone theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a stolen iPhone at 12:38 a.m., Friday, in the 3800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes without injuries:
• At 7:15 a.m., Friday, for a single vehicle crash on Sugar Grove Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township;
•At 7:23 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at east of 80th Avenue in Riverton Township;
• At 10:29 a.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 31 near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 3:57 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Hansen Road east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:08 a.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle rollover crash on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:33 a.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash on Victory Corners Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 12:54 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Reek and Millerton roads;
• At 5:28 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stephens and Koenig roads in Free Soil Township; and
• At 5:29 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Hawley Road west of Custer Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:41 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:20 p.m., Friday, on Stiles Road south of Meisenheimer Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6:30 p.m., Friday, on Jagger Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township; and
• At 5:27 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.