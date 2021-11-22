Assault by strangulation, resisting arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man after responding to an alleged assault reported at 2:41 p.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. The man was charged with a count of domestic assault by strangulation, resisting arrest and violating his parole. The victim, a 30-year-old Ludington man, had scratch marks and redness on his neck. He did not seek medical treatment. The 24-year-old Ludington man alleged pulled his arms away from officers and used his body size to block the patrol car door so officers could not open it. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 2:57 a.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of West Ludington Avenue. The victim, a 26-year-old Ludington man, had minor redness and scratches to his face. He did not see medical attention, according to the report. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department is petitioning the juvenile court for a 16-year-old Ludington boy for assault and malicious destruction of property after officers were asked to respond to an incident at 7:29 a.m., Friday, in the 700 block of Fifth Street. The victim, an 18-year-old Ludington man, was uninjured, according to the report.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man at 10:46 a.m., Saturday, in the 3400 block of North U.S. 31 in Victory Township on a warrant alleging felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and maintaining a drug house. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Auto theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen automobile at 8:05 a.m., Friday, in the 100 block of North Dennis Road in Amber Township. The complainant reported that a 2001 Volkswagon Cabrio was stolen at some point in the previous two weeks. The vehicle was recovered later that day in Manistee County.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of property damage it received at 10:49 a.m., Saturday, in the 6500 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Hamlin Township. A cable box was reportedly damaged during the night before.
Driving with license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Leslie man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:32 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Weare Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 17-year-old Scottville girl for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m., Friday, on Ludington Avenue near Harrison Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 53-year-old Walkerville woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m., Saturday, on Lawndale Street near Sherman Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:53 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township;
• At 3:37 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:16 p.m., Friday, on Masten Road south of Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 5:45 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 5:41 p.m., Saturday, on Hansen Road east of Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:18 p.m., Saturday, on Walhalla Road north of First Street in Branch Township;
• At 7:42 p.m., Saturday, on Benson Road north of Hansen Road in Branch Township;
• At 5:13 a.m., Sunday, on Darr Road north of Hansen Road in Branch Township.