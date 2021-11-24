Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 32-year-old Scottville woman for driving with a suspended license, fourth offense, following a traffic stop at 7:56 a.m., Tuesday, on Jebavy Drive near Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:01 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on State Street east of Main Street in the City of Scottville;
• At 8:35 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Progress Drive south of Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m., Tuesday, on Fisher Road near Victory Corners Road in Victory Township.