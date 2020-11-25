Home invasion
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man was arrested for home invasion after being called to an incident at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Rowe Street. The victim was known to the man who was arrested. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of felonious assault after being called to an incident at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of 148th Avenue in Ottawa Township. The victim, a 71-year-old man, is a relative of the man arrested. The victim did not seek medical attention. The Hesperia man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of property damage that was reported at 8:29 a.m. in the 5000 block of Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The complaintant reported that a vehicle struck two 10-foot sections of fence on a property.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer accidents without injuries Monday:
• At 8:42 a.m., on Meyers Road north of Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 9:33 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:33 p.m., on Hawley Road west of Custer Road in Eden Township.