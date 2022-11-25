Possession
of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Muskegon man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Shelby man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 6:01 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Stiles and Hansen roads in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man for violating his bond conditions after deputies responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:57 a.m., Thursday, at a residence in the 5700 block of Barton Lane in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies allege the man was intoxicated, and it was a violation of his bond. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without an injury at 2:24 p.m., Wednesday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:05 a.m., Wednesday, on Jebavy Drive north of Pleasant Ridge Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 north of Budde Road in Grant Township;
• At 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of Nurnberg Road and Federal Forest Road No. 5729 in Grant Township;
• At 7:23 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.