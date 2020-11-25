Editor’s Note: The following report is for Wednesday only. Local law enforcement offices were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Aggravated domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man on a charge of aggravated domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle crashes Tuesday because of the weather and road conditions. There were on injuries reported with any of the accidents.
• At 12:41 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:45 p.m., for a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 10 west of Campbell Road in Branch Township;
• At 2:39 p.m., for a single-vehicle slide-off crash on Sugar Grove Road near Gordon Road in Victory Township;
• At 3:25 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Landon Road in Branch Township;
• At 4:10 p.m., for a single-vehicle rollover crash on Custer Road south of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:21 p.m., for a single-vehicle slide-off crash on southbound U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:23 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway north of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:25 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Budde Road north of Forest Trail #8512 in Free Soil Township;
• At 5:36 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:51 p.m., for a single-vehicle slide-off crash on Sugar Grove Road at the Darr Road intersection in Sherman Township;
• At 8:03 p.m., for a single-vehicle slide-off crash on U.S. 10 near Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:13 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash Stiles Road south of Meisenheimer Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday on Stickney Road north of Anthony Road in Eden Township.