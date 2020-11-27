Medical emergency
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drunk driver Thursday night, and the situation turned out to be a medical emergency instead. According to Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies were notified to “be on the lookout” for a believed intoxicated river at 8:26 p.m. Thursday southboundon U.S. 31 near the Manistee/Mason county line reportedly running vehicles off of the road. A deputy in the area located the vehicle, and radar indicated it was traveling at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, Cole stated. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the report. The vehicle crossed the centerline numerous times, nearly striking several vehicles, according to the report. The vehicle finally stopped on U.S. 31 near Beyer Road, and it was determined a Manistee man was suffering a medical emergency and was not intoxicated. Cole said the man was treated by personnel of Life EMS and released to his family.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of trespassing at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township. The complaint, though, was unfounded after being investigated by deputies.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 4:25 a.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.