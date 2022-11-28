Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 9:11 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of State and Reinberg streets in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 38-year-old Detroit woman for an alleged assault after responding to an incident at 2:53 p.m., Friday, in the 1200 block of Harold Street in Amber Township. Deputies are seeking charges of domestic violence and child abuse. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was not injured. When deputies arrived, the woman left the scene.
Larceny, vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny and vandalism received at 12:42 p.m., Sunday, at the Scottville Wesco Station in the 100 block of North Main Street in the City of Scottville. The clerk told deputies that a man who appeared to be intoxicated entered the gas station to attempt to buy liquor and pre-pay for gas. He was denied the sale of liquor by the station’s clerk. The man allegedly placed the bottle of liquor in his pocket then pulled the gas pump hose out of the pump.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 3:48 p.m., Friday, at the Fireside Grocery in the 2000 block of North Benson Road. Two juveniles reportedly took candy from the store.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 3:45 a.m., Friday, in the 800 block of South Gordon Road in Amber Township. A Glock pistol was reportedly taken.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Melendy and James streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating while intoxicated, having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle, failing to identify himself and resisting an opposing an officer following a traffic stop at 2:48 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of First Street and Pere Marquette Highway. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 54-year-old Mears man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m., Wednesday, near on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault and battery
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and batter after responding to an incident at 2:47 a.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The victim, a 22-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Brighton man on an unspecified warrant following a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Grant Township. The man was also cited for driving without a license and driving with a suspended license. He was lodge din the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Twin Lake man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 9:05 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Greenwood Township. The arrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old Walkerville woman on an unspecified warrant following a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m., Sunday, on 176th Avenue near Jackson Road in Leavitt Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four two-vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:45 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:08 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:50 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Scottville Road in Custer Township;
• At 3:20 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 and the Fountain Road intersection in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6 a.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:31 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Federal Forest Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 10:25 p.m., Friday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:57 p.m., Sunday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.