Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old Ludington man for an alleged assault after responding to an altercation at 7:14 a.m., Monday, in the 1400 block of North Victory Corners Road in Amber Township. The victim was uninjured. the man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man for malicious destruction of property after responding to a call at 1:16 a.m., Tuesday, in the 600 block of North Rowe Street. Officers state they found the man allegedly damaged a fence, screen and refrigerator door guard. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic disturbance
The Ludington Police Department responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at 8:22 a.m., Monday, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at 11:06 a.m., Monday, in the 900 block of North Harrison Street. Officers are requesting a warrant for an arrest.
Private property accident
The Ludington Police Department responded to a private property accident at 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of East Longfellow.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off reported at 6:42 p.m., Monday, at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of west U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated gas station personnel alleged a person drove away without paying for $42.32 in gasoline.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 4 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Main Street in the Village of Custer;
• At 6:40 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:07 a.m., on Main Street north of Johnson Road in the City of Scottville;
• At 3:50 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:21 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:37 p.m., on Custer Road north of Decker Road in Sherman Township.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a car-deer crash at 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Tinkham Avenue.