Possession of methamphetamine, driving under influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 45-year-old Indiana man for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs and malicious destruction of property following a traffic stop at 5 a.m. Sunday at the Hart rest area on southbound U.S. 31. The alleged destruction of property was in the 8000 block of Easy Street in Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man for larceny from a motor vehicle after being called to an incident at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Monona Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Leaving scene of accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 24-year-old Muskegon man on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident on foot. Deputies were called at 2:02 a.m. Saturday to the U.S. 31 freeway near the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on a warrant that charged him with a probation violation at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Danaher Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant of failing to appear in court following a traffic stop at 11:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Court and Rowe streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on an unspecified warrant after being called for a “disturbance” at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Basswood Drive in Hamlin Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 50-year-old Branch Township man after investigating a report of an alleged violation of bond conditions and an alleged violation of a personal protection order. Deputies were called at 5:53 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block of South Masten Road in Logan Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 50-year-old Wellston man for driving with a suspended license, second offense, after responding to a property damage accident at 1:35 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of trespassing it received at 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 7200 block of East Decker Road in Sheridan Township. The complainant told deputies that he had photos from his trail camera of a person trespassing on the property.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage accident where the vehicle struck a tree that was in the roadway at 10:09 a.m. Sunday on Sugar Grove Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:03 a.m., Friday, on Fountain Road east of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:48 a.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kinney Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:26 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11 a.m., Saturday, on Kinney Road east of Walhalla Road in Logan Township;
• At 7:42 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:41 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.